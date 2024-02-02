Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Boosted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,952,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Sanofi worth $104,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 15.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in Sanofi by 30.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

