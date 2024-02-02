Sapphire Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $13.50 million and approximately $5,441.81 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.77 or 0.05332843 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00029356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,633,839,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,210,186 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

