Savant Capital LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

