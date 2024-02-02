Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $878,550,000 after purchasing an additional 699,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Loews by 316.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

