Savant Capital LLC Sells 38 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,686,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 26.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $503.52 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.90 and its 200-day moving average is $435.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

