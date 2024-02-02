Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $527,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHD traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,276. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $77.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.