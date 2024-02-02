Science 37’s (SNCE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Science 37 Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNCE opened at $5.69 on Monday. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.
Institutional Trading of Science 37
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
