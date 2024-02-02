Science 37’s (SNCE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their hold rating on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Science 37 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNCE opened at $5.69 on Monday. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,181,010 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 772,035 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 419,290 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.