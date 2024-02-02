Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

