Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $567.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $490.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.93. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

