Security Financial Services INC. Buys 599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

