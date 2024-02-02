Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

