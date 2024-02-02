Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
