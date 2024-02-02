Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,388,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 503,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,842,000 after acquiring an additional 87,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.