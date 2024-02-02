Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 4.3%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.04. 727,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,979,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,146,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,377,000 after buying an additional 2,858,043 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $368,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

