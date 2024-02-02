Short Interest in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Decreases By 6.6%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 4.7 %

ALIM opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

