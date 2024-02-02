Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Declines By 6.9%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,094.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOS stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

