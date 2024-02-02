Short Interest in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expands By 6.0%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 20,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. FMR LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Leslie’s by 85.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

