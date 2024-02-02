Short Interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Drops By 6.0%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 52,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.89 on Friday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after purchasing an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lyft by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

