Short Interest in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Decreases By 6.7%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Stories

