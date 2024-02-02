Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.550-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Silgan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

