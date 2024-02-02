SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.89

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.89 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 110633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.