SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Issues Earnings Results

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

SkyWest Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.57. 202,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.