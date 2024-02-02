SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ SKYW traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $57.19. 210,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.