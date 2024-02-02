Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.52 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.48.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

