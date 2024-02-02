SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 0.9 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Invest in Esports
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.