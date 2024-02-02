SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRU.UN. CIBC lowered their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$28.50 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$25.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$24.00 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.14.

Shares of SRU.UN opened at C$24.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.23. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

