SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,800,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 567,294 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 446,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. 37,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.88%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.22%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

