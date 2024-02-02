SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE RQI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 196,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,383. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

