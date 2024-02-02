SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.0% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.96. 1,527,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,576. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.