SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

