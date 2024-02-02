SOLVE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $296,416.77 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. SOLVE has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $296,416.77 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

