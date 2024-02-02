Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $146,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

