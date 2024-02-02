Sourceless Price Up 5% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $186.00 million and approximately $5,688.70 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016497 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00017814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.45 or 1.00512737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00186092 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00854588 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,488.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

