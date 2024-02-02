South Dakota Investment Council Buys 2,950 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

