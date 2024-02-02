South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

XOM stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

