South Dakota Investment Council Has $968,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,854,000 after buying an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 932,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.26 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TreeHouse Foods

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.