South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,296 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.