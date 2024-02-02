South Dakota Investment Council Sells 33,279 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

