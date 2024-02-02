South Dakota Investment Council Sells 54,100 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

