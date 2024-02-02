SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a $102.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

SSB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $81.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. SouthState has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SouthState by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

