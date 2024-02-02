Spire (NYSE:SR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.

Spire stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.44%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after buying an additional 4,258,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after buying an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 107.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,981,000 after acquiring an additional 742,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

