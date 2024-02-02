Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Splunk Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLK opened at $153.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $153.88.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

