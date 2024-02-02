Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.5 million-$727.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $726.4 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

