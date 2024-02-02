SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.17.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.65. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $198.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.18 and a beta of 0.82.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock worth $5,391,897. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

