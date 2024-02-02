SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.17.
Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SPSC
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce
In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,504 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $248,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock worth $5,391,897. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.