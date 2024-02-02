Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.