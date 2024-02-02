Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

SBUX stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

