STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $134.17 million and $1.75 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

