Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $261.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,579.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,472 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

