StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
