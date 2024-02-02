StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.22. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

