StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. 48.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.