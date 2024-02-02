StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.