StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Articles
