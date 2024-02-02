StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

NYSE TARO opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.