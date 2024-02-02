StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
